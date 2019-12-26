× Arkansas to Allow Refugees and Legal Immigrants Into State: Governor

Governor Asa Hutchinson announced his decision to allow the placement of refugees and legal immigrants to Arkansas. The decision comes after President Trump signed an executive order giving states the right to refuse to allow refugees by January 21, 2020.

In a letter Hutchinson wrote to U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, he thanked the Trump administration for “enhancing security checks to ensure proper screenings are carried out for individuals coming into the United States via the resettlement program.”

Hutchinson said he received confirmation from local municipalities, members of the faith-based community as well as members of the non-profit community that they will coordinate support and facilitate employment opportunities for refugees that are approved for relocation to Arkansas.

“Arkansans have a history of welcoming refugees. While we fully support control of our borders and oppose illegal immigration, we also value the contribution of immigrants and understand the importance of America continuing to be a welcoming nation for those truly seeking refuge and following the legal path to our land. Immigrants bring energy, thirst for freedom, and a desire to pursue the American dream. this is America’s strength and part of our future.” said Hutchinson.