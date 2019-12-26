BREAKING: Driver Found Dead Inside Big Rig in Grapevine Area of 5 Freeway, CHP Says

California Supreme Court Allows Therapists to Sue Over Law on Child Porn Reporting

Posted 12:38 PM, December 26, 2019
A woman walks into the State of California Earl Warren building in San Francisco on Jan. 22, 2007. (Credit: Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

A divided California Supreme Court on Thursday revived a legal challenge against a state law that requires psychotherapists to report patients who reveal they have looked at child pornography.

In 4-3 decision, the state’s highest court overturned rulings that threw out a lawsuit brought by therapists who treat sexual compulsions, addictions and disorders.

The therapists challenged a 2014 amendment to a state law requiring them to report to police the names of any patients who admit having downloaded images depicting minors in obscene ways.

The court majority — the four justices appointed by former Gov. Jerry Brown — said the lawsuit may go to trial because the therapists asserted a recognized privacy interest under the California Constitution.

