Ceremony to Be Held for Rescue Team Member Killed While Searching for Missing Hiker on Mount Baldy

A ceremony will be held to celebrate the life of Tim Staples, the volunteer rescue team member and schoolteacher who was killed while searching for a 52-year-old hiker who went missing at Mount Baldy earlier this month.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department announced that the ceremony will be held on Saturday, Dec. 28, at 2 p.m.

It will be held at the Abundant Living Church located at 10900 Civic Center Dr. in Rancho Cucamonga.

Staples worked as a social science and English teacher at Damien High School in La Vern, according to the school.

He had also just gotten married in June, according to his Facebook page.

Staples was killed while out on a search with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Search and Rescue Team when he became separated from his partner, officials said. Staples was found dead inside of an ice chute by fellow rescuers on Dec. 14.

He was only 32 years old.

A GoFundMe has been set up in Staples’ honor and 100% of the donations will go to his wife Katie, according to the GoFundMe page.

