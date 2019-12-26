Child Dies After Suffering Cardiac Arrest at LAX

Posted 7:38 PM, December 26, 2019, by
Los Angeles International Airport is seen on March 23, 2015. (Credit: Jason Kempin / Getty Images)

Los Angeles International Airport is seen on March 23, 2015. (Credit: Jason Kempin / Getty Images)

A child died at Los Angeles International Airport after suffering cardiac arrest Thursday evening, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

Paramedics responded to the airport shortly before 6 p.m. and worked to save the girl’s life.

“Sadly, all efforts were futile and the child was beyond medical help,” the department said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the circumstances of the death.

Authorities have not identified the victim and no further details were immediately available.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.