Child Dies After Suffering Cardiac Arrest at LAX

A child died at Los Angeles International Airport after suffering cardiac arrest Thursday evening, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

Paramedics responded to the airport shortly before 6 p.m. and worked to save the girl’s life.

“Sadly, all efforts were futile and the child was beyond medical help,” the department said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the circumstances of the death.

Authorities have not identified the victim and no further details were immediately available.