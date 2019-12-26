Detectives Investigate Fatal Shooting of 27-Year-Old Man in Victorville

Homicide detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a 27-year-old man who was gunned down in Victorville on Christmas Eve, authorities said Thursday.

Deputies responded to multiple calls about gunfire in the 16000 block of Pebble Beach Drive at 1:11 a.m. Tuesday, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

There, they found Richard Ambriz unresponsive and lying face down in the street, sheriff’s officials said. He was suffering from gunshot wounds when deputies arrived and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators have not identified any suspects or a possible motive in the deadly shooting, officials said.

Authorities are urging anyone with information to call Detective Narcie Sousa at 909-387-3589.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the WeTip hotline at 800-782-7463 or visit www.wetip.com.