BREAKING: Driver Found Dead Inside Big Rig in Grapevine Area of 5 Freeway, CHP Says

Driver Found Dead in Big Rig on 5 Freeway Along Snow-Covered Grapevine: CHP

Posted 10:41 AM, December 26, 2019, by , Updated at 10:52AM, December 26, 2019
Multiple vehicles were stuck along the Grapevine on Dec. 26, 2019. (Credit: @louigiswla / Twitter)

Multiple vehicles were stuck along the Grapevine on Dec. 26, 2019. (Credit: @louigiswla / Twitter)

A driver was found dead inside a big rig Thursday morning on a section of the Grapevine in the Lebec area that was shut down overnight because of snow, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officials responded to the southbound 5 Freeway near Frazier Mountain Park Road around 8:25 a.m. after a driver was found unresponsive in the semi-truck, CHP’s log stated.

He was pronounced dead 10 minutes later by personnel from the Kern County Fire Department, according to the log.

The Kern County coroner’s office has been sent to the scene to identify the driver, and determine how and when he died.

No additional information was immediately provided.

The grim discovery was made on a stretch of freeway that has been closed since the previous night due to a major storm that sent snow levels plummeting, resulting in heavy snowfall along the Grapevine.

CHP was initially providing escorts through the Tejon Pass on Christmas night after snow began to fall on the highway. But by 10:30 p.m., the freeway was completely shut down after multiple vehicles became stuck in the snow.

Video that was tweeted from the scene shortly after midnight showed numerous vehicle stopped on the road, with people trying to push their trapped cars off the snow-covered highway.

All lanes remained closed between Castaic and Fort Tejon on Thursday morning. CHP has not provided an estimate on when the road will reopen.

 

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.