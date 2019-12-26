× Indiana Pizzeria Gives Employees All Its Christmas Day Profits in Annual Tradition

Employees at a pizzeria near Indianapolis are in for a big payday after volunteering to work on Christmas.

They’ll split all of the day’s profits from Rockstar Pizza — in what has become a holiday tradition.

Colby Mathews, owner of Rockstar Pizza in Brownsburg, Indiana, said it’s the pizza joint’s way of showing appreciation for its employees.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer something like this to them, so we can kind of give back and show appreciation to them for all they do for us,” Mathews said.

It’s a tradition an employee started years ago that has continued every Christmas since. Employees also get to set their own hours during the holiday, according to a Facebook post from the business.

Rockstar Pizza was open only for carry-out orders on Christmas, which owners said is one of their busiest days of the year.

In a Facebook post Thursday morning, owners said their Christmas sales this year were their best ever.