Magnitude 3.7 Earthquake Strikes Near Ridgecrest

Posted 6:42 PM, December 26, 2019, by , Updated at 06:44PM, December 26, 2019
This image shows the epicenter of an earthquake that struck Ridgecrest on Dec. 26, 2019. (Credit: U.S. Geological Survey)

A magnitude 3.7 earthquake was reported Thursday evening at 6:21 p.m. six miles from Ridgecrest, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake occurred 34 miles from California City, 62 miles from Tehachapi, 66 miles from Barstow and 66 miles from Rosamond.

In the past 10 days, there have been six earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

An average of 234 earthquakes with magnitudes between 3.0 and 4.0 occur per year in California and Nevada, according to a recent three year data sample.

