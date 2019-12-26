× Man Accused of Intentionally Running Over Woman in Long Beach Is Charged With Murder

A man accused of intentionally running over a woman in Long Beach earlier this month has been charged with murder, officials announced Thursday.

Harrison Samuel Bowser, 30, was already facing a vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence charge, as well as one count each of hit-and-run driving resulting in injury to another person and assault with a deadly weapon, a truck, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Bowser allegedly fought with the victim, Elizabeth Perez-Espino, 25, and threw her to the ground at a gas station along the 400 block of West Anaheim on Dec. 15.

Prosecutors say Samantha Smith, 26, was present when Bowser allegedly ran over the victim with his truck. Bowser then drove away from the scene.

Perez-Espino died days later on Dec. 22.

The relationship between the two suspects, as well as the relationship between the suspects and victim, were not clear.

The suspects were arrested hours after the incident.

Bowser pleaded not guilty Dec. 17 to the original charges, court records showed. Smith pleaded not guilty the same day to a charge of assault by means likely to produce great bodily injury.

Bowser is scheduled to be arraigned on the new charge Thursday. He faces a maximum sentence of 15 years to life in prison if convicted as charged, officials said. Smith faces four years in prison.

The case remains under investigation by the Long Beach Police Department.

33.770050 -118.193739