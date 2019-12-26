NWS Confirms Rare Tornado Hit Ventura on Christmas, Causing Damage Near Harbor

A rare tornado struck coastal Ventura on Christmas night, causing some damage to the area around the harbor, the National Weather Service confirmed Thursday.

The “short-lived” tornado appeared to originate near the Santa Clara River around 9 p.m., according to a preliminary local storm report.

It moved less than a mile across the Ventura Harbor, damaging trees, a small kiosk, clay roof tiles and canopies attached to nearby businesses, the weather service said. One canopy was blown onto a fishing boat in the water.

The twister had a width of 25 to 30 feet.

“It obviously hopped as the damage was not consisted,” the weather service’s report states.

No injuries were reported.

Between 9 to 930 pm last evening, a rotating storm cell over the SBA Channel moved north towards Montecito. The red rectangle box indicated where the Tornado Warning was valid. The circulation held together as it reached land, but there were no reports of damage. #cawx #CAstorm pic.twitter.com/ivx425TnEy — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) December 26, 2019

Check back for updates on this developing story.