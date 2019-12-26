NYPD Says They’ve Found 14-Year-Old Boy Suspected of Killing Barnard College Freshman Near Campus

New York City police say they’ve located a 14-year-old boy suspected of fatally stabbing a Barnard College freshman in a park near the school’s Manhattan campus.

Tessa Majors is seen in a photo posted to Instagram and distributed by CNN.

Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison tweeted Thursday that the boy had been found, but gave no other details.

He is one of three youths police believe were involved in the stabbing of 18-year-old Tessa Majors on Dec. 11 at Morningside Park.

Police tracked him down after taking the unusual step last Friday of releasing photographs of him but not his name or any other identifying information.

Of the two other suspects, only one has been charged.

