Poway High School Will Add Shower and Laundry Facilities for Homeless Students

Posted 5:11 PM, December 26, 2019, by
This file photo shows a washer and dryer at an appliance store on Sept. 8, 2014, in Chicago, Illinois. (Credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images)

This file photo shows a washer and dryer at an appliance store on Sept. 8, 2014, in Chicago, Illinois. (Credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Homeless students at Abraxas High School in Poway should find life a little more orderly since the campus received a grant to install a shower and laundry facilities for their use.

The school received a $25,000 county grant for the facilities, which will enable students to clean their clothes and themselves on campus. The facilities will help students who are sleeping on a couch or in a car establish a stable routine and fit in better with classmates, Abraxas Principal Alain Henry said.

“If a kid hasn’t showered in a couple days, everybody knows,” he said. “Or if you’re wearing the same clothes, or they’re not clean, by having a place where kids can get a shower and get their clothes clean, it normalizes things and removes some of the stigma that makes coming to school and focusing more difficult.”

About 1% of students in the Poway Unified School District are classified as “youth in transition,” Henry said. At Abraxas, the district’s continuation high school, 14% of students fall into that category, which broadly means they lack a stable place to live.

Read the full tory on LATimes.com.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.