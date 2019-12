Please enable Javascript to watch this video

With less than a week to go until the Rose Parade, volunteers are working around the clock to get the floats ready in time for New Year's Day.

From design to constructions and decoration, creating the floats has been a meticulous process as students and staff worked for hours on the large colorful platforms.

Jennifer Mcgraw reports from Pasadena for the KTLA 5 News on Dec. 26, 2019.