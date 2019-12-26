Rescue Crew Pulls Man From Rising Waters of Rain-Swollen Sepulveda Basin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A 52-year-old man was rescued from the swift-moving water flowing through the Sepulveda Basin early Thursday morning.

Crews responded to a person in distress call near the 15700 block of West Burbank Boulevard about 1:30 a.m., Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Margaret Stewart stated in a news alert.

Heavy rain was falling in the area as crews searched the water for the victim.

Rescuers eventually located a man trapped in about 3 to 6 feet of water, Stewart said.

Using an inflatable boat, the man was pulled to safety and evaluated by paramedics for potential hypothermia.

Crews then searched the area to make sure no other potential victims were in the water, Stewart said.