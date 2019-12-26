Rose Parade Preview #11: Fiesta Parade Floats   

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in Irwindale to continue our series of reports previewing the 2020 Rose Parade Floats.

Today, Gayle got a sneak peek at some of the 11-Rose Parade floats under construction at Fiesta Parade Floats. Today, we saw the work being performed on the Underground Service Alert, Donate Life, and Kaiser Permanente 2020 Rose Parade Floats.

By the way, community members and visitors are needed each year to decorate floats for the Rose Parade. Whether looking to participate as an organized group or individual, float builders are happy to have the help. All volunteer decorating opportunities are organized directly by the float builders. Please contact the float builders listed below for volunteer information:

Commercial float builders:

Self-built float organizations:

Most float builders have minimum age requirements. All volunteer decorators will be required to sign a waiver. Dress appropriately—float decorating can be messy and you may get glue, paint and/or dirt on your shoes and clothing. Wear old clothes and comfortable close-toed shoes, and bring a jacket as it can get cool in the evenings.

Also, you can also contact The PetalPushers®, a group of volunteers who gather annually to decorate the Lutheran Hour Float and other floats. They welcome individuals, families, seniors, youth groups, fellowship groups, school classes, and Boy/Girl Scout Troops.

***Everyone 13 years of age and older are welcome! Please Note: youth groups must be accompanied by adults at a ratio of one (1) adult per five (5) youth.***

NOTICE: Due to safety concerns and insurance regulations, all volunteers MUST be 13 years or older.

Take a look at the float decorating schedule for The PetalPushers® on their website,

Gayle Anderson’s special Rose Parade “Roses” garland was created by Rick Canon at Aldik Home: Silk Flowers, Patio Furniture & L.A. Best Christmas Decorations:

7651 Sepulveda Boulevard

Van Nuys, CA 91405

818-988-5970

If you have questions or complaints, please feel free to contact Gayle Anderson at 1-323-460-5732 or email at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com