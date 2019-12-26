× San Jose Woman Arrested After Allegedly Running Over, Killing Man Who Shot Her Relative on Christmas Morning

A 22-year-old San Jose woman was arrested after a Christmas morning dispute in which she allegedly ran over and killed a man who had shot her relative, authorities said Thursday.

Sabrina Marie Gutierrez was arrested on suspicion of murder after she drove her vehicle onto the sidewalk and struck the shooting suspect as he ran away, the San Jose Police Department said in a news release.

Investigators described a fight that started around 2 a.m. Wednesday when two men confronted each other on a San Jose sidewalk.

One pulled out a gun and shot the other, who was driven to the hospital by a relative.

Police described the gunshot wounds as not life-threatening.

Officers later found an unconscious man and a loaded firearm near him on the sidewalk. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later, police said.

An investigation found that Gutierrez had chased the shooter in her vehicle and struck him with her car before fleeing, according to the news release.

The woman is being held without bail, police said.