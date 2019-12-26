× Storm Dumps 3 Feet of Snow in 24 Hours at Mountain High in Wrightwood, Prompting Closure

A powerful winter storm has dumped 3 feet of snow on Mountain High Resort in Wrightwood in a 24-hour period, prompting the closure of the popular ski and snowboard area.

The resort, in the San Gabriel Mountains at a base elevation of 6,600 feet, did not open Thursday due to the massive snow dump and related road closures. Chains controls remain in effect on Angeles Crest Highway through Wrightwood, according to Caltrans.

The 3 feet of snow were measured at the resort’s summit, at 8,200 feet, in the 24-hour period through 11 a.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

Mountain High is expected to reopen Friday ahead of another busy holiday week, according to Mountain High’s website. The resort touts itself as the ski and snowboard area closest to L.A. and Orange county residents.

Snow also fell over the Antelope Valley, creating a post-Christmas winter wonderland for residents of Lancaster and Palmdale.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory in the Antelope Valley, which was later upgraded to a winter storm warning because of widespread snow and freezing temperatures throughout the region. The warning is set to expire at 10 p.m.

Wintery conditions created traffic nightmares on local roadways during one of the busiest travel days of the holiday season. Several major thoroughfares remained closed Thursday afternoon.

The storm also dropped more than 3 inches of rain in some areas of Los Angeles County in the last two days, including Alhambra, San Gabriel and South Gate, according to the weather service. In addition, Pasadena and La Verne received nearly 3 inches of rain.

While the storm is tapering down Thursday, another system is expected to bring more rain to Southern California starting Monday, the weather service reported.

IT'S DUMPING! UP TO 3 FEET OF NEW SNOW. Due to the snow & roads, it is not possible to open in the next several hours. Mountain High will remain closed today while we dig out and reopen tomorrow morning with 100% of the East and West Resorts available. Please join us then. pic.twitter.com/TpsKqr7Wfw — Mountain High (@mthigh) December 26, 2019