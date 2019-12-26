× 8 Hospitalized After Vehicle Slams Into Thermal Church and Causes Significant Damage

One person suffered serious injuries after a vehicle slammed into a church in Thermal, causing significant damage Thursday, Cal Fire Riverside said.

Firefighters transported eight people to local hospitals after the 5 p.m. crash on the 66000 block of Martinez Road, the department said.

Three of the injured suffered moderate injuries and four suffered minor ones, according to Cal Fire.

Video from the scene showed a large law enforcement response outside a church with a gaping hole in one of the walls.

An SUV could be seen all the way inside the structure.

The incident also appeared to have caused utility pole to tip over.

It’s unclear what caused the crash and no further details were immediately available.

Vehicle vs. Structure: RPT @ 5:09 p.m. 66000 blk. Martinez Rd. in Thermal. Single vehicle struck a church and caused significant damage. Firefighters are evaluating ten victims. Updates to follow. BC, 8 ENG, 1 TRK, AMR, RSO, IID #MartinezINCIDENT — CAL FIRE Riverside (@CALFIRERRU) December 27, 2019