2 Children Killed With Father Who Went Into Burning Hemet Apartment to Rescue Them

A father and two children he tried to rescue are dead after a fire broke out at an apartment building in Hemet early Friday morning.

The fire was reported just after 1 a.m. in the 100 block of North Alessandro Street, Hemet Police Department spokesperson Nathan Miller said.

First responders arrived within minutes to find a portion of the apartment building completely engulfed in flames.

A 41-year-old man had escaped the apartment with an infant and the child’s mother, but went back inside to rescue his other children.

“He didn’t make it out,” Miller said.

The father died along with two of his children, ages 4 and 12, Hemet Fire Department Chief Scott Brown said.

The extent of any other injuries were unknown.

Dozens of people who live in the apartment building have been displaced as a result of the fire.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause.