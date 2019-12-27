‘Armed and Dangerous’ Woman, 3-Year-Old Daughter Sought in Amber Alert Originating in Garden Grove

BREAKING: Woman, 3-Year-Old Daughter Sought in Amber Alert Originating in Garden Grove

Posted 5:56 PM, December 27, 2019, by , Updated at 06:01PM, December 27, 2019
Christina Lujan, 39, left and Josephine Lujan, 3, pictured in an Amber Alert issued by the California Highway Patrol on Dec. 27, 2019.

Authorities issued an Amber Alert Friday as they sought a woman they say abducted her daughter in Orange County.

Christina Lujan, 39, and Josephine Lujan, 3, were last seen just before 2 p.m. in Garden Grove, according to an Amber Alert issued by the California Highway Patrol.

“Christina Lujan should be considered armed and dangerous,” the bulletin said.

They were believed to be traveling in a gold, 2012 Ford Escape SUV with California license plate 6ZPF343.

The mother was described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, about 135 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. The missing girl was described as 3 feet 3 inches tall, 45 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans and black boots.

Authorities are seeking this gold, 2012 Ford Escape SUV with California license plate 6ZPF343 in connection with an Amber Alert issued by the California Highway Patrol on Dec. 27, 2019.

Further details regarding the alleged abduction were not available Friday afternoon.

Anyone who spots Christina or Josephine Lujan was urged to call 911 immediately.

 

 

 

 

