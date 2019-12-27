× ‘Could Be a Repeat of Christmas Storm,’ Caltrans Warns of Another Approaching Storm

Another powerful storm is expected to reach Southern California early next week, days after rain and snow wreaked havoc on major thoroughfares.

Caltrans District 8 officials tweeted Friday that the new storm, expected late Sunday, “could be a repeat” of the one that hit over Christmas. Officials advised motorists to check road conditions and road closures before hitting the road ahead of the New Years holiday.

“Be prepared. Full tank of gas. Full tank of gas. Full tank of gas,” Caltrans tweeted.

The upcoming storm is expected to develop over San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties late Sunday evening before moving over Ventura and Los Angeles counties after midnight and before dawn, according to the National Weather Service. The heaviest rain is expected Monday but will diminish in the afternoon.

The new storm is likely going to also bring snow to higher elevations, but there is a chance of mountain pass snow during the peak of the storm, according to the weather service.

A quarter inch of rain and up to 3 to 6 inches of snow are expected.

The Christmas storm brought traffic nightmares during one of the busiest travel days of the holiday season. The Grapevine portion of the 5 Freeway was closed Christmas Day after the storm dropped several inches of snow on the roadway. The freeway was finally reopened late Friday morning.

Snowy conditions also forced officials to close the 15 Freeway near the Nevada state line, the Cajon Pass, portions of the 138 Freeway, Angeles Crest Highway and Highway 33. Those roadways reopened Friday after conditions improved, officials said.

Traffic was also snarled on the 14 Freeway early Friday following weather-related crashes, including a fatality. Freezing conditions and icy roadways made the morning commute difficult for drivers in the area.