Holiday Crowds Cause Disneyland to Reach Capacity, Ticket Sales Temporarily Halted

Disneyland temporarily stopped selling daily tickets Friday when the Anaheim theme park reached capacity amid the busy winter holiday season.

The self-described “Happiest Place on Earth” temporarily reaches capacity a few times a year, usually during the peak tourist seasons in mid summer and around Christmas. Friday’s halt in daily ticket sales marks the first park-crowding incident since the May 31 opening of a $1-billion expansion to build Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in the northwest corner of the park.

The new land expanded the size of the park from 85 acres to nearly 100 acres. Disney representatives have never publicly disclosed the capacity of the park, but before the expansion opened, insiders said its limit was 80,000. Disney doesn’t release daily attendance figures, but longtime Walt Disney Imagineering director Kim Irvine revealed a few months ago that Disneyland attendance of 65,000 is a “normal” day.

The park issued a statement Friday, noting that Disney California Adventure, adjacent to Disneyland, remained opened Friday. Visitors with annual passes could still enter Disneyland, but guests with “park-hopper” tickets to visit both parks were allowed to visit only California Adventure until the crowding at Disneyland subsided.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.