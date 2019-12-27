× L.A. Clippers Player Kawhi Leonard Named 2019 AP Male Athlete of the Year

Kawhi Leonard of the Los Angeles Clippers is The Associated Press’ male athlete of the year for 2019.

Leonard was an easy winner in the voting conducted by AP member sports editors and AP beat writers.

The 28-year-old forward and shooting guard was born in Riverside, where he also went to high school.

He attended San Diego State University before being drafted by the Indiana Pacers in 2011. He made his NBA debut later that year.

Leonard was part of the Toronto Raptor’s first ever NBA championship win during the 2018-19 season. He signed with the Clippers as a free agent this off-season and made his debut with the team on Oct. 22.

He is the fifth NBA player to win the award and led Toronto to this past season’s NBA title.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was second in the voting. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was third.

Tennis star Rafael Nadal was fourth. Reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks was fifth.

