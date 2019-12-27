× Legendary Radio ‘Shock Jock’ Don Imus Dies at Age 79

Legendary radio host Don Imus died Friday, the Hollywood Reporter reported alongside other media outlets.

The longtime host of “Imus in the Morning” died at age 79 at a hospital in College Station, Texas, a representative told the publication. He had been hospitalized on Christmas Eve.

It’s not clear what his cause of death was.

Imus, who was born in Riverside, got his first radio job at a small station in Palmdale in 1968, according to a biography page.

Check back for updates on this developing story.