Downey Man Accused of Killing 6-Year-Old Boy

Detectives arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with the death of a 6-year-old boy on Thursday evening, authorities said.

Tyler D’Shaun Martin-Brand of Downey has been booked on suspicion of murder, the Downey Police Department said Friday in a written statement. Police described him as an acquaintance of the child’s mother, but provided no further details regarding the circumstances of the alleged killing.

The young victim, whose was not released, died shortly after being brought to a Long Beach hospital with severe injuries, officials said. Police did not disclose where or how the boy was injured.

“This case is a serious and complex investigation and investigators are still in the process of gathering information, interviewing witnesses and processing evidence,” according to the police statement. “As a result, no other details will be released at this time.”

Information regarding Martin-Brand’s bail and initial court appearance was not available Friday night.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Downey police Detective David Van at 562-904-2386. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.