Proposed Clippers Arena in Inglewood Might Adversely Impact Traffic: Report

A rendering of the proposed arena for the Clippers in Inglewood is seen in an image released by the team on July 25, 2019.

The billion-dollar arena complex the Clippers want to build in Inglewood took another step forward Friday with the release of the draft environmental report for the project.

The report found that the privately financed Inglewood Basketball and Entertainment Center might create a “large number of significant and unavoidable transportation impacts,” but would add almost 1,000 full-time non-construction jobs in the city, won’t contribute to gentrification or impact the viability of competing arenas in the region.

“We think the project that’s being shaped through this process is going to be the most fan-intensive basketball experience in the country,” said Chris Meany, the developer and project manager for the arena.

The complex would occupy 28 acres — including 22 controlled by the city — near the intersection of West Century Boulevard and South Prairie Avenue.

