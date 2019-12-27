San Marino Police Investigating Christmas Week Home Burglaries, One in Which a Resident Was Attacked

Police in San Marino are investigating two home burglaries, one which left a resident injured, that happened during the Christmas holiday, officials said Friday.

The most recent burglary was reported at 1:09 a.m. Friday at a residence in the 1200 block of Adair Street, San Marino police said in a news release.

“The victim was home sleeping at the time of the burglary and was confronted by one of the suspects,” police said.

During a physical altercation the victim was struck several times by the intruder, who then fled the residence.

The extent of the resident’s injuries was unknown.

Another residential burglary was reported at about 7:45 p.m. on Dec. 26 in the 1300 block of Monterey Place. According to police, video surveillance recovered from the home appears to be connected to the burglary on Adair.

Police did not provide any details about what they found on the video that led them to believe the two burglaries are related, but they said the video showed there were three or four intruders possibly involved.

One of the intruder’s was described as a male black, standing approximately 5 feet 11 inches to 6 feet tall and weighing between 180 and 200 pounds. He was seen wearing a dark colored hooded sweatshirt, grey sweatpants, dark colored gloves and light colored Nike shoes.

Police gave a possible vehicle description of a four door dark-colored sedan.

The investigations into the home burglaries were ongoing.

Anyone with additional information should contact San Marino Police Det. Cordischi at 626-300-0726.

Anonymous tipsters can call 800-222-8477.