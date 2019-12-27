Traffic Near Palmdale Snarled After Big Rig Slides Off 14 Freeway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A big rig slid over the side of the 14 Freeway in the Palmdale area early Friday -- and other accidents were reported --causing major traffic delays, the California Highway Patrol reported.

Freezing conditions were reported on the freeway overnight, with black ice causing multiple accidents on the roadways, including a fatality. The big rig went over the freeway and down into an embankment covered in snow near Pear Blossom Highway, the CHP said.

Around 7 a.m. video from Sky 5 showed traffic backed up for miles on both sides of the freeway with many northbound lanes being blocked.

A fatal accident was also reported on the north side of the freeway, south of Palmdale Boulevard, at about 3:15 a.m. with traffic being diverted off at Avenue S.

Officials say the traffic will be backed up for several hours in the area.

Check back for updates on this developing story.