Traffic Near Palmdale Snarled After Big Rig Slides Off 14 Freeway

Posted 7:41 AM, December 27, 2019, by , Updated at 09:04AM, December 27, 2019
A big rig slid over the side of the 14 Freeway in the Palmdale area early Friday -- and other accidents were reported --causing major traffic delays, the California Highway Patrol reported.

A big rig slipped over the side of the 14 Freeway in Lancaster on Dec. 27, 2019.

Freezing conditions were reported on the freeway overnight, with black ice causing multiple accidents on the roadways, including a fatality. The  big rig went over the freeway and down into an embankment covered in snow near Pear Blossom Highway, the CHP said.

Around 7 a.m. video from Sky 5 showed traffic backed up for miles on both sides of the freeway with many northbound lanes being blocked.

A fatal accident was also reported on the north side of the freeway, south of Palmdale Boulevard, at about 3:15 a.m. with traffic being diverted off at Avenue S.

Officials say the traffic will be backed up for several hours in the area.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

