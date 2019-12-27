Weather Conditions Keep Road Closures in Place on Grapevine, 15 Freeway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The holiday travel woes are continuing for many drivers stranded on Southern California freeways Friday morning.

Heavy snow from a cold Christmas storm prompted officials to close the Grapevine in both directions Wednesday night.

The roadway remained closed from Parker Road in Castaic to Grapevine Road in Kern County Friday morning.

California Highway Patrol officials said at 4 a.m. that they expected the 5 Freeway to remain closed for at least a couple more hours.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the Grapevine and take the 101 Freeway to get to Northern California.

Snow conditions also have the 15 Freeway between Baker and Primm, Nevada closed Friday morning.

The Cajon Pass portion of the freeway, which was closed for part of the day Thursday, has been reopened.

I-15 remains closed in both directions at stateline. Unknown duration. Crews working to remove 3 feet of snow and ice. https://t.co/vShgAfAOrb — Caltrans District 8 (@Caltrans8) December 27, 2019

The 138 Freeway is also closed in both directions between the 15 Freeway and the 2 Freeway. Nearly 3 feet of snow fell in the Wrightwood area during this week’s storm.

Weather conditions are expected to improve Friday with mostly sunny skies over most of the Southland.

Drivers should be aware that chains are still required for all mountain roads heading to the Big Bear area. Updated road conditions and chain requirements can be found here.