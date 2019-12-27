Woman Rescued After Falling Off 100-Foot Cliff in Palos Verdes: Officials

A woman was rescued after apparently falling 100 feet off of a cliff in Palos Verdes Friday morning, officials said.

About 8 a.m., hikers heard screaming coming from the bottom of a cliff. When they went to investigate, they saw a woman calling for help from below, according to Deputy James Nago with the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department. The hikers were unable to reach her, so they called for help.

The LASD’s Special Enforcement Bureau responded to the scene and were able to treat the woman before they conducted a hoist rescue and airlifted the woman to a nearby trauma center, according to a tweet posted by officials.

VIDEO: Palos Verdes, fall from 100’ cliff. #LASD Air Rescue 5 on scene working with @LACoFDPIO ground crews inserting LASD SEB Tactical Medics to conduct a hoist rescue. Patient was treated and airlifted to trauma center. @lacfd pic.twitter.com/EobIvem3YR — SEB (@SEBLASD) December 27, 2019

It is unknown exactly how the woman ended up at the bottom of the cliff or how long she was down there, Nago told KTLA.

No further information was given.