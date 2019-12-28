2 Beverly Hills Officers Suffer Injuries After Cruiser Overturns During Pursuit

Two Beverly Hills officers suffered minor injuries after losing control of their vehicle during a pursuit Saturday morning, officials said.

At 2:24 a.m., officers were dispatched to a stolen vehicle pursuit on Sunset Boulevard, according to a news release.

While traveling west on Sunset Boulevard, one unit attempting to assist in the chase lost control of the cruiser and overturned.

Both officers inside the vehicle suffered minor injuries and are expected to recover, officials said.

Traffic on Sunset Boulevard between Veteran Avenue and Sunset Plaza Drive may be impacted intermittently as police conduct an investigation into the crash.