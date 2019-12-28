Beverly Hills Police Car Flips Over During Pursuit Near UCLA; Auto Theft Suspect Sought

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

At least two Beverly Hills Police Department officers suffered minor injuries after their patrol vehicle flipped over near UCLA while pursuing a person suspected of driving a stolen car early Saturday, officials said.

The suspect remains at large after the crash that happened around 2:30 a.m. on Sunset Boulevard near Westwood Plaza, according to the Police Department.

The driver fled when the officers tried to make a traffic stop on suspicion of auto theft, police said. A chase ensued and continued onto Sunset Boulevard, where the officer behind the wheel lost control.

The patrol vehicle came to rest upside down near some bushes, video shows.

Authorities have not released further details, including a description of the suspect, the vehicle they believe was stolen, where the pursuit began or how long the chase lasted. The Police Department also did not specify the extent of the officers' injuries.

KTLA's Alexis Lewis contributed to this report.