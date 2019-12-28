× Hemet Apartment Fire That Killed Father, 2 Girls Sparked by Christmas Tree: Police

The blaze that killed a man and two girls at an apartment in Hemet spread from a Christmas tree that caught fire from an electric circuit, investigators announced Saturday.

The Hemet Police Department also released the identities of the victims: Janessa Moreno, 4; Maris Moreno, 12; and Juan Moreno, 41. An 8-year-old boy injured in the incident remains in grave condition at UCI Medical Center, the agency said.

The tragic incident happened at the Olive Apartment on 150 N. Alessandro Street at around 1 a.m. Friday. Firefighters arrived at the scene to find the two-story building engulfed in flames, Hemet police spokesman Nathan Miller previously said.

Evidence and witness statements indicate that the fire was electrical in nature and originated at the family’s Christmas tree, the Police Department said in a news release Saturday.

Juan Moreno initially escaped the burning apartment with his wife, an 11-year-old child, and an infant, but he went back inside to rescue his other children, Miller said.

“He didn’t make it out,” Miller said.

Juan, Maris and Janessa Moreno were pronounced dead at the scene, while the boy was taken to the hospital.

The fire displaced dozens of other residents in the 25-unit building.

A neighbor, Francisco Paez, described seeing the mother screaming and crying as she held her baby.

“It broke my heart,” Paez said. “That’s why I tried to go in there and see what I could do but the flames were already too, they were higher – too dangerous. I couldn’t get in there.”

In a statement Saturday, Hemet fire Chief Scott Brown highlighted the importance of smoke alarms and encouraged people to call the Hemet Fire Department at 951-765-2450 for more information about fire prevention.

“This tragedy underscores how quickly a fire can spread,” Brown said.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help with funeral costs.