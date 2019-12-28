CHP Stop Attempt to Shut Down 57 Freeway in Anaheim Thanks to Tipsters

Several drivers, spectators and their cars were detained after attempting a street takeover for illegal racing, officials said Saturday.

At about 1 a.m., deputies received a tip about a possible street takeover on the 57 Freeway in Anaheim. Sgt. Jesus Sanchez with the South Los Angeles California Highway Patrol said a street racing task force operating nearby set up a traffic break ahead of the attempted racing.

Officers were able to detain the individuals planning to participate in the race, as well as some spectators, according to Sanchez.

“Street racing, unfortunately, has become a huge problem. Not just here in Southern California, but throughout the state. Certain divisions has developed a task force to address this issue. We’re out here, trying to make a difference, encourage people to not do the takeovers and the street racing. Unfortunately, not everybody is heeding that warning.” Sanchez said.

Participating as well as watching street racing is illegal, Sanchez said.

“Several of these individuals, most of them are going to be run through the system,” in case they have any outstanding warrants, Sanchez said. “A few of them, unfortunately, are going to be taken into custody for spectating at a street racing event, which is unlawful, and that’s what we’re enforcing here.”

No further information was given on the identities of those detained at this time.