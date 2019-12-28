Firefighters Rescue Horse From Pit Near Barstow

Posted 7:29 PM, December 28, 2019, by , Updated at 07:32PM, December 28, 2019
Firefighters rescued a horse trapped in a pit near Barstow on Dec. 27, 2019. (Credit: San Bernardino County Fire Department)

Firefighters traded their hoses for shovels to dig out a horse that became trapped in a pit near Barstow on Friday afternoon.

The equine emergency unfolded about 2 p.m., when someone reported spotting the white, medium-size horse in a wood-lined hole along Highway 247, near Stoddard Valley Road, the San Bernardino County Fire Department said in a written statement.

“It was trapped in a 4×4 hole approximately 7 feet deep,” according to the statement. “The horse was extremely agitated in its position, which complicated efforts.”

Nine firefighters managed to dig out one side of the hole, creating a ramp for the horse to climb out, officials said.

“After a short period of time and digging by crews on scene, the horse was safely extracted without any apparent injury,” the statement said.

