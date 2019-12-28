L.A. May Offer Free Tampons, Pads in Public Bathrooms

Posted 6:31 AM, December 28, 2019, by
A student stocks a school bathroom with free pads and tampons to push for menstrual equity, at Justice High School in Falls Church, Virginia, on Sept. 11, 2019. (Credit: ALASTAIR PIKE/AFP via Getty Images)

A student stocks a school bathroom with free pads and tampons to push for menstrual equity, at Justice High School in Falls Church, Virginia, on Sept. 11, 2019. (Credit: ALASTAIR PIKE/AFP via Getty Images)

Los Angeles is considering a plan to provide free tampons and sanitary napkins at public restrooms, joining a national movement pushing for what advocates describe “menstrual equity.”

The motion comes on the heels of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s recent budget proposal calling for an end to sales taxes on diapers and menstrual products. Other cities are also moving to to make feminine hygiene products available for free at public facilities to those who need them.

The goal, backers say, is to supply tampons and pads “just as public restrooms provide toilet paper and soap for patrons.”

The motion, introduced by Councilman Bob Blumenfield several months ago, notes that California already prohibits public schools from charging students for menstrual products. State law also requires schools with low-income students to provide free feminine hygiene products to girls in grades 6-12.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.