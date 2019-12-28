Magnitude 3.3 Earthquake Strikes Near Brea

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A preliminary magnitude 3.3 earthquake shook the Brea area on Saturday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The temblor hit at 9:23 a.m about 2 miles east-northeast of the Orange County suburb.

The preliminary depth of the quake was 4.85 miles.

Residents in Brea, as well as others in Diamond Bar, Fullerton, Rowland Heights, Pomona and surrounding areas reported feeling a jolt.

Officials have not reported any injuries or damages.

KTLA's Alyssa Kelly contributed to this report.