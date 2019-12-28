Magnitude 3.3 Earthquake Strikes Near Brea

Posted 9:35 AM, December 28, 2019, by , Updated at 10:20AM, December 28, 2019
A preliminary magnitude 3.3 earthquake shook the Brea area on Saturday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

A U.S. Geological Survey map shows the area near Brea where a preliminary magnitude 3.3 struck at 9:23 a.m. on Dec. 28, 2019.

The temblor hit at 9:23 a.m about 2 miles east-northeast of the Orange County suburb.

The preliminary depth of the quake was 4.85 miles.

Residents in Brea, as well as others in Diamond Bar, Fullerton, Rowland Heights, Pomona and surrounding areas reported feeling a jolt.

Officials have not reported any injuries or damages.

KTLA's Alyssa Kelly contributed to this report. 

