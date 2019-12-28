× New Storm Set to Hit SoCal Sunday, Bringing More Rain

After a weekend reprieve, more rain is expected to hit Southern California late Sunday through Monday.

However, it is not expected to be as strong a storm as this week’s soaker, which closed freeways and caused flooding.

“It’s going to be a typical winter storm,” said Andrew Rorke, a senior forecaster with the National Weather Service in Oxnard. “Nothing earth-shattering.”

That system is expected to drop only a quarter of an inch to half an inch of rain across the region before it moves out by Tuesday, just in time for New Year’s celebrations. Forecasters say it’s too early to tell how low snow levels will get with this next storm. Rorke said snow from the system could affect travel leading up to New Year’s Day.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Next storm in SoCal to arrive Sunday night thru Tue morning looks a bit stronger across L.A. & Ventura Counties. Rain totals will vary from 0.25-0.50" to the north, and 0.50-1.25" to the south across Coast and Valleys, locally higher to near 2 " in the mountains. #CAwx #LArain pic.twitter.com/KuVyvhm2HI — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) December 28, 2019