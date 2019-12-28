New Storm Set to Hit SoCal Sunday, Bringing More Rain

Posted 8:11 AM, December 28, 2019, by , Updated at 08:12AM, December 28, 2019
Clouds hang before downtown Los Angeles on Dec. 26, 2019 after a cold winter storm brought heavy rain, snow and strong winds to much of Southern California. (Credit: ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Clouds hang before downtown Los Angeles on Dec. 26, 2019 after a cold winter storm brought heavy rain, snow and strong winds to much of Southern California. (Credit: ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

After a weekend reprieve, more rain is expected to hit Southern California late Sunday through Monday.

However, it is not expected to be as strong a storm as this week’s soaker, which closed freeways and caused flooding.

“It’s going to be a typical winter storm,” said Andrew Rorke, a senior forecaster with the National Weather Service in Oxnard. “Nothing earth-shattering.”

That system is expected to drop only a quarter of an inch to half an inch of rain across the region before it moves out by Tuesday, just in time for New Year’s celebrations. Forecasters say it’s too early to tell how low snow levels will get with this next storm. Rorke said snow from the system could affect travel leading up to New Year’s Day.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.