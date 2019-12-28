× Passenger Killed After Cab Strikes LAFD Ambulance in Playa Vista: Officials

A taxi driver in Playa Vista struck a Los Angeles Fire Department ambulance responding to an emergency on Saturday morning, leaving the passenger inside the cab dead, officials said.

The incident happened around 8:20 a.m. in the 13200 block of West Jefferson Boulevard, according to the Fire Department.

The ambulance had its lights and sirens on when it was hit by a taxi, the agency said.

Firefighter paramedics immediately provided medical assistance to the passenger in the back of the cab, but they were unable to revive her, the Fire Department said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities only identified her as a 60-year-old woman.

The taxi driver and the firefighters involved were taken to the hospital but did not appear to have visible, serious injuries, the Fire Department said.

Officials provided no further details about the crash.