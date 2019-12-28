San Bernardino Man Gunned Down in Apartment Complex Parking Lot, Gunman on the Run

Investigators are searching for a person after a San Bernardino man was shot and killed outside of an apartment complex Saturday morning.

Officers were dispatched at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday to 5280 N. Little Mountain after receiving several calls about a shooting, a news release from the San Bernardino Police Department said.

Officers arrived to find 58-year-old Joseph Swan Day suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A motive for the shooting is not known.

The killer is outstanding and anyone with information can contact the San Bernardino Police Department at 909-384-5650 or 909-384-5613. The investigator can be reached by email at siems_mi@sbcity.org or tello_al@sbcity.org.