San Bernardino Man Gunned Down in Apartment Complex Parking Lot, Gunman on the Run

Posted 4:42 PM, December 28, 2019, by , Updated at 04:50PM, December 28, 2019

Investigators are searching for a person after a San Bernardino man was shot and killed outside of an apartment complex Saturday morning.

The victim, Joseph Swan Day. (Credit: San Bernardino Police Department)

Officers were dispatched at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday to 5280 N. Little Mountain after receiving several calls about a shooting, a news release from the San Bernardino Police Department said.

Officers arrived to find 58-year-old Joseph Swan Day suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A motive for the shooting is not known.

The killer is outstanding and anyone with information can contact the San Bernardino Police Department at 909-384-5650 or 909-384-5613. The investigator can be reached by email at siems_mi@sbcity.org or tello_al@sbcity.org.

