Thousands Without Power in Antelope Valley, Arrowhead After Winter Weather

Snow and ice are to blame for power outages impacting 13,500 residents, according to Southern California Edison.

Some customers who rely on SCE for their power have been without it for more than 24 hours, the company confirmed on Saturday.

“ We understand the disruption this storm event has caused, and we are working around the clock to get customer’s power back on as soon as possible. To expedite this work, we have brought in additional crews from other parts of our service territory,” the company said in a written statement.

Approximately 12,000 people are without power in Arrowhead and the remaining 750 are in Antelope Valley.

Snow ice and strong winds have resulted in system damage and downed wires, according to SCE. Fallen branches have damaged equipment in the impacted areas and have made it difficult for crews to access.

Julia Roether, Sr Communication Advisor for SCE, said in an email that crews are making steady progress and hope to get most customers’ power back up over the weekend.

“Customers who are served by equipment in areas that may be particularly challenging to access will be restored as soon as these issues are resolved,” Roether said.

A Community Crew Vehicle equipped with backup power has been deployed to the Lake Arrowhead Village from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday so customers can charge their personal mobile devices.

“Water and snacks will also be provided to customers,” according to Roether.

However, the Antelope Valley area may see a slower restoration time,

“In the Antelope Valley area, where approximately 750 customers remain without power, snow, ice and strong winds have also resulted in system damage and downed wires. The accumulation of snow and some inaccessible local roads are presenting challenges for crews and slowing restoration efforts,” according to a written statement.

Anyone experiencing a power outage related to the winter weather can contact 1-800-611-1911 or use the SCE outages app.