2 Men Shot During Illegal Rooster Fight in Chino

Two men were found suffering from gunshot wounds at an illegal rooster fighting event in Chino Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

Deputies responded to the 3700 block of Francis Avenue at about 2 p.m. after getting reports of gunshots in the area, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

Gonzalo Alcaraz Rodriguez, 41, of Los Angeles was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and taken to a hospital.

Officers then found over 90 birds on the property and discovered that there had been a rooster fighting event going on at the scene of the shooting, the Sheriff’s Department said.

While investigating, deputies found 32-years-old Marco Alaniz of Hesperia also suffering from gunshot wounds.

Authorities did not provide information on the conditions of the victims.

The motive for this shooting is under investigation and no further details were immediately available.

Anyone with information was urged to contact Detective Michelle Del Rio at 909-364-2000. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-27463.