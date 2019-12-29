× 8 Escape Oakland Warehouse Fire Reminiscent of Deadly Ghost Ship Fire

A fire chased eight people out of an evacuated and condemned building, injuring one person before fire crews could extinguish the blaze Friday, authorities said.

The assistant fire marshal compared the event to the 2016 fire that trapped and killed 36 people in the Ghost Ship warehouse, which was illegally repurposed as living quarters for artists, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

Authorities say it took four engines, two trucks and a total of 27 responders to extinguish the Friday fire.

One woman suffered minor burns and was hospitalized, authorities said.

At least six people had been living in the building illegally since it was red-tagged back in April, fire officials told the Chronicle.

No firefighters were injured during the incident.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.