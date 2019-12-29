× Domestic Violence Suspect Arrested in Alhambra After Standoff With Police

Officers responding to a domestic violence report in Alhambra opened fire during a standoff that ended with a man’s arrest, authorities said Sunday.

The Alhambra Police Department said officers arrived at the scene around 8:35 p.m. Saturday after receiving a phone call about a domestic violence incident in the 1900 block of South Primrose Avenue, near Mission Road and Fremont Avenue.

The suspect in the incident fled before police got to the scene, but he returned to the area in his vehicle as officers conducted their initial investigation, according to the department.

Police ordered the man, later identified as 46-year-old Alhambra resident Juan Gabriel Miranda, to stop and exit his car, officials said.

Police opened fire when “a gunshot was heard as the suspect fled in the direction of the officers,” said a news release from the Police Department.

“Moments later,” Miranda “drove back into the area,” and officers fired again, the statement said.

Miranda eventually stopped the vehicle and a brief standoff ensued, according to police. Officers managed to detain him after firing bean bag rounds, authorities said. He was taken to the hospital.

Neither Miranda nor the officers were struck by gunfire, officials said. One officer did suffer a minor injury, according to police.

The Police Department did not immediately say whether or not Miranda was armed. Officials planned to book him for possible felony charges involving the domestic violence incident as well as for the alleged assault against the officers.

The agency did not provide further details on the incident.