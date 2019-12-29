× L.A. Might Restrict Tour Vans After Complaints From Hollywood Hills Residents

Hollywood Hills residents and tour companies are at odds as the Los Angeles City Council seeks to more tightly regulate buses and vans passing through roads some say are dangerous.

The council’s Transportation Committee recommended new rules this month to ban tour buses and vans from driving through roads marked as unsafe by the Department of Transportation.

“My No. 1 goal is public safety for the neighborhoods and the residents who live in the hills, but also for the tourists and the passengers of these vans,” said Councilman David Ryu, who represents some hillside areas frequented by the tour vans and introduced the ordinance. “It’s really dangerous up there.”

Ryu said he began thinking of ways to tackle the issue in 2016. In 2017 he urged lawmakers in Sacramento to introduce a bill to allow municipalities to impose their own regulations on the industry, rather than the state. He also introduced an ordinance to require tourists to wear headphones to hear information from the drivers. Before that, the vans and buses could use loudspeakers. Both initiatives eventually passed.

