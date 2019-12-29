× LAPD Increasing Patrols Near Synagogues After Stabbings at New York Hanukkah Event

Los Angeles police have stepped up patrols in and around Jewish communities and synagogues after a man stabbed and wounded five people gathered for a Hanukkah celebration at a rabbi’s home in New York.

The increased patrols are “out of an abundance of caution,” LAPD Chief Michel Moore tweeted Sunday morning. The LAPD did not elaborate on the extra security measures.

“The LAPD stands with members of our Jewish community,” Moore tweeted. “There is no place for hate in Los Angeles.”

The stabbings happened on the seventh night of Hanukkah, which the victims had been celebrating in the rabbi’s home north of New York City. One person was seriously wounded and is in critical condition.

