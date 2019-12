A man in his 20s died from injuries he sustained in a fall at the Los Angeles International Airport, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

At about 8:15 p.m. on Sunday, firefighters responded to the customs level of LAX for a 27-year-old male who was injured from a fall. According to LAFD, the man was “beyond medical help” and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information was given.

