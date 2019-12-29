Officers Arrest Man Who Allegedly Threatened Rideshare Driver in Sun Valley Area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A rideshare driver flagged down California Highway Patrol officers, saying his passenger was armed with a gun and threatening to kill him early Saturday morning in the Sun Valley area of Los Angeles, authorities said.

Multiple CHP units responded to the scene at about 3:30 a.m. and called out to the passenger, 36-year-old Sergio Gonzalez, in English and Spanish, asking him to get out of the vehicle, the agency said in a news release.

"The passenger remained inside the vehicle and would not respond to any commands to exit the vehicle," CHP said.

Because the car's windows were heavily tinted, officers couldn't see inside and had to shoot less lethal shotgun rounds at the car to break its windows, according to the news release and video from the scene.

Video showed multiple officers surrounding the vehicle with their guns drawn.

After the windows are shattered, the man is seen slowly opening the car door and coming out with hands up before officers restrain and handcuff him after about an hourlong standoff.

"Officers were able to see within the vehicle and eventually order the suspect out from the vehicle," the agency said.

A knife was found on the suspect and seized by officers, according to the news release. It's unclear if there was a gun involved.

CHP did not report any injuries, but the passenger appeared to have some cuts on his face.

Gonzalez was booked into a Los Angeles jail on suspicion of making criminal threats. His bail was set at $50,000, according to county inmate records.

CHP said the man was on parole for homicide, resisting an officer and assault with a deadly weapon. No information was available on those incidents.

A videographer at the scene described the victim as an Uber driver.

No further details were immediately available.