Rain and Snow on the Way as New Storm Hits Southern California
National Weather Service meteorologist Carol Smith said the new storm was expected to drop only half an inch of rain in the coastal and mountain regions of Los Angeles County before moving out by Tuesday, giving way to mostly clear skies just in time for New Year’s celebrations.
Up the coast, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo could get more rain, while central Los Angeles is expected to get only one-20th of an inch.
Smith said snow could affect travel leading up to New Year’s Day.
Among the highways that could be affected:
- Highway 33
- Interstate 5
- Highway 14
- Highway 138
- Interstate 8
- Interstate 15
Read the full story on LATimes.com.
34.959208 -116.419389