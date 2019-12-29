× Rain and Snow on the Way as New Storm Hits Southern California

National Weather Service meteorologist Carol Smith said the new storm was expected to drop only half an inch of rain in the coastal and mountain regions of Los Angeles County before moving out by Tuesday, giving way to mostly clear skies just in time for New Year’s celebrations.

Up the coast, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo could get more rain, while central Los Angeles is expected to get only one-20th of an inch.

Smith said snow could affect travel leading up to New Year’s Day.

Among the highways that could be affected:

Highway 33

Interstate 5

Highway 14

Highway 138

Interstate 8

Interstate 15

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Tonight and Monday, due to this storm, expect snow/ice on I-5 in the #Grapevine, Routes 14 & 138 in #LA County, Route 33 in #Ventura County and other roads near mountain passes. Know before you go — see updated information at https://t.co/O37Qesrybo @CaltransDist6 https://t.co/nyK1rAPK1j — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) December 29, 2019

With recent guidance continuing to shift the upper-level low farther west, confidence is increasing that any rainfall across our area will be light. Best chances for rain in coastal OC. Light snow with little to no accum. looks more likely for mtns at this time. #cawx pic.twitter.com/DyCfmvTIrf — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) December 29, 2019