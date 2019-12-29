Security Guard Shot and Killed Outside San Diego Homeless Shelter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An unarmed security guard was shot and killed while working outside a San Diego homeless shelter by an attacker who remained at large, police said Sunday.

The guard, whose name has not been released, was on the sidewalk outside a downtown shelter Saturday night when he was approached at about 7:30 p.m. and shot several times. He was taken to a hospital where he died.

Several people on the sidewalk ran away when they heard gunfire and couldn't give investigators a description of the shooter or even say if the shots came from a vehicle, Lt. Martha Sainz told the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Police officers were flagged down by a witness who reported hearing multiple gunshots.

Police said it it remains unknown whether one or multiple people were responsible for the fatal shooting.

The head of the nonprofit that runs the shelter, Alpha Project, told KNSD-TV 128 people were in the shelter when the shooting happened.

Anyone with information was asked to call homicide investigators or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.